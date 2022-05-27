Allcargo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,081.60 crore, up 55.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Allcargo Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,081.60 crore in March 2022 up 55.15% from Rs. 697.11 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.37 crore in March 2022 up 203.73% from Rs. 13.95 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.20 crore in March 2022 up 46.05% from Rs. 47.38 crore in March 2021.
Allcargo shares closed at 295.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.59% returns over the last 6 months and 126.34% over the last 12 months.
|
|Allcargo Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,081.60
|1,064.51
|697.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,081.60
|1,064.51
|697.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|50.47
|39.81
|43.57
|Depreciation
|21.42
|22.84
|23.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|974.73
|937.02
|614.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.98
|64.84
|15.52
|Other Income
|12.80
|9.09
|8.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.78
|73.93
|23.61
|Interest
|10.40
|10.94
|9.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|37.38
|62.99
|14.18
|Exceptional Items
|2.65
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|40.03
|62.99
|14.18
|Tax
|-7.02
|14.26
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|47.05
|48.73
|13.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-4.68
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|42.37
|48.73
|13.95
|Equity Share Capital
|49.14
|49.14
|49.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|1.98
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|1.98
|0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|1.98
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|1.98
|0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited