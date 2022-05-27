 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Allcargo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,081.60 crore, up 55.15% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Allcargo Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,081.60 crore in March 2022 up 55.15% from Rs. 697.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.37 crore in March 2022 up 203.73% from Rs. 13.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.20 crore in March 2022 up 46.05% from Rs. 47.38 crore in March 2021.

Allcargo shares closed at 295.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.59% returns over the last 6 months and 126.34% over the last 12 months.

Allcargo Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,081.60 1,064.51 697.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,081.60 1,064.51 697.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.47 39.81 43.57
Depreciation 21.42 22.84 23.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 974.73 937.02 614.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.98 64.84 15.52
Other Income 12.80 9.09 8.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.78 73.93 23.61
Interest 10.40 10.94 9.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.38 62.99 14.18
Exceptional Items 2.65 -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.03 62.99 14.18
Tax -7.02 14.26 0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.05 48.73 13.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -4.68 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.37 48.73 13.95
Equity Share Capital 49.14 49.14 49.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 1.98 0.57
Diluted EPS -0.19 1.98 0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 1.98 0.57
Diluted EPS -0.19 1.98 0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:47 pm
