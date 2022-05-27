Allcargo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,081.60 crore, up 55.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,081.60 crore in March 2022 up 55.15% from Rs. 697.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.37 crore in March 2022 up 203.73% from Rs. 13.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.20 crore in March 2022 up 46.05% from Rs. 47.38 crore in March 2021.

Allcargo shares closed at 295.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.59% returns over the last 6 months and 126.34% over the last 12 months.