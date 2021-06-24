Allcargo Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 697.11 crore, up 62.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 697.11 crore in March 2021 up 62.74% from Rs. 428.36 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.95 crore in March 2021 down 11.54% from Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.38 crore in March 2021 up 23.35% from Rs. 38.41 crore in March 2020.

Allcargo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2020.

Allcargo shares closed at 148.55 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.28% returns over the last 6 months and 77.90% over the last 12 months.