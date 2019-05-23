Allcargo Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 386.34 crore, up 19.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.34 crore in March 2019 up 19.72% from Rs. 322.70 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.03 crore in March 2019 up 138.72% from Rs. 54.31 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.98 crore in March 2019 up 79.97% from Rs. 35.55 crore in March 2018.

Allcargo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2018.

Allcargo shares closed at 105.70 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.14% returns over the last 6 months and -12.93% over the last 12 months.