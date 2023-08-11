English
    Allcargo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 360.26 crore, down 65.41% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Allcargo Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 360.26 crore in June 2023 down 65.41% from Rs. 1,041.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 198.26 crore in June 2023 up 182.95% from Rs. 70.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.99 crore in June 2023 up 106.84% from Rs. 108.29 crore in June 2022.

    Allcargo EPS has increased to Rs. 8.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.82 in June 2022.

    Allcargo shares closed at 295.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.26% returns over the last 6 months and -2.48% over the last 12 months.

    Allcargo Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations360.26427.831,041.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations360.26427.831,041.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.9834.4743.19
    Depreciation4.284.1618.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses309.45354.13900.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5535.0779.26
    Other Income211.165.9210.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax219.7140.9989.43
    Interest7.454.3910.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax212.2636.6079.03
    Exceptional Items15.2211.0327.83
    P/L Before Tax227.4847.63106.86
    Tax29.2211.8137.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities198.2635.8269.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----0.71
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period198.2635.8270.07
    Equity Share Capital49.1449.1449.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.071.462.82
    Diluted EPS8.071.462.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.071.462.82
    Diluted EPS8.071.462.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 11, 2023

