Allcargo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,041.40 crore, up 48.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,041.40 crore in June 2022 up 48.44% from Rs. 701.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.07 crore in June 2022 down 71.93% from Rs. 249.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.29 crore in June 2022 down 61.7% from Rs. 282.77 crore in June 2021.

Allcargo EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.16 in June 2021.

Allcargo shares closed at 302.20 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.57% returns over the last 6 months and 50.46% over the last 12 months.