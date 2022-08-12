 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Allcargo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,041.40 crore, up 48.44% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Allcargo Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,041.40 crore in June 2022 up 48.44% from Rs. 701.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.07 crore in June 2022 down 71.93% from Rs. 249.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.29 crore in June 2022 down 61.7% from Rs. 282.77 crore in June 2021.

Allcargo EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.16 in June 2021.

Allcargo shares closed at 302.20 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.57% returns over the last 6 months and 50.46% over the last 12 months.

Allcargo Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,041.40 1,081.60 701.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,041.40 1,081.60 701.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.19 50.47 32.07
Depreciation 18.86 21.42 23.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 900.09 974.73 597.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.26 34.98 48.50
Other Income 10.17 12.80 210.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.43 47.78 259.22
Interest 10.40 10.40 11.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 79.03 37.38 247.53
Exceptional Items 27.83 2.65 49.77
P/L Before Tax 106.86 40.03 297.30
Tax 37.50 -7.02 47.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.36 47.05 249.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.71 -4.68 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.07 42.37 249.62
Equity Share Capital 49.14 49.14 49.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.82 0.19 10.16
Diluted EPS 2.82 0.19 10.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.82 0.19 10.16
Diluted EPS 2.82 0.19 10.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:00 am
