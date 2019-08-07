Allcargo Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 423.84 crore, up 21.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 423.84 crore in June 2019 up 21.58% from Rs. 348.61 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.32 crore in June 2019 up 85.33% from Rs. 16.90 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.13 crore in June 2019 up 63.76% from Rs. 47.10 crore in June 2018.

Allcargo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2018.

Allcargo shares closed at 92.35 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.25% returns over the last 6 months and -26.15% over the last 12 months.