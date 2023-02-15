Allcargo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 511.56 crore, down 51.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 511.56 crore in December 2022 down 51.94% from Rs. 1,064.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.85 crore in December 2022 up 49.5% from Rs. 48.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.59 crore in December 2022 down 72.52% from Rs. 96.77 crore in December 2021.