Allcargo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 511.56 crore, down 51.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Allcargo Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 511.56 crore in December 2022 down 51.94% from Rs. 1,064.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.85 crore in December 2022 up 49.5% from Rs. 48.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.59 crore in December 2022 down 72.52% from Rs. 96.77 crore in December 2021.

Allcargo Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 511.56 982.75 1,064.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 511.56 982.75 1,064.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.46 53.61 39.81
Depreciation 3.67 18.07 22.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 441.70 840.08 937.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.73 70.99 64.84
Other Income 11.19 85.83 9.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.92 156.82 73.93
Interest 7.68 9.66 10.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.24 147.16 62.99
Exceptional Items -- 1.00 --
P/L Before Tax 15.24 148.16 62.99
Tax -29.36 50.45 14.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.60 97.71 48.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 28.25 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.85 97.71 48.73
Equity Share Capital 49.14 49.14 49.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.15 3.98 1.98
Diluted EPS 1.15 3.98 1.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.15 3.98 1.98
Diluted EPS 1.15 3.98 1.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited