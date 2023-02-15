English
    Allcargo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 511.56 crore, down 51.94% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Allcargo Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 511.56 crore in December 2022 down 51.94% from Rs. 1,064.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.85 crore in December 2022 up 49.5% from Rs. 48.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.59 crore in December 2022 down 72.52% from Rs. 96.77 crore in December 2021.

    Allcargo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.98 in December 2021.

    Allcargo shares closed at 364.55 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.50% returns over the last 6 months and 5.70% over the last 12 months.

    Allcargo Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations511.56982.751,064.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations511.56982.751,064.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.4653.6139.81
    Depreciation3.6718.0722.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses441.70840.08937.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7370.9964.84
    Other Income11.1985.839.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.92156.8273.93
    Interest7.689.6610.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.24147.1662.99
    Exceptional Items--1.00--
    P/L Before Tax15.24148.1662.99
    Tax-29.3650.4514.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.6097.7148.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items28.25----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.8597.7148.73
    Equity Share Capital49.1449.1449.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.153.981.98
    Diluted EPS1.153.981.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.153.981.98
    Diluted EPS1.153.981.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:11 am