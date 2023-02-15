Allcargo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 511.56 crore, down 51.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 511.56 crore in December 2022 down 51.94% from Rs. 1,064.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.85 crore in December 2022 up 49.5% from Rs. 48.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.59 crore in December 2022 down 72.52% from Rs. 96.77 crore in December 2021.

Allcargo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.98 in December 2021.

Allcargo shares closed at 364.55 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.50% returns over the last 6 months and 5.70% over the last 12 months.