Allcargo Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 374.53 crore, up 36.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 374.53 crore in December 2018 up 36.49% from Rs. 274.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.10 crore in December 2018 up 891.57% from Rs. 9.49 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.02 crore in December 2018 up 260.46% from Rs. 39.40 crore in December 2017.

Allcargo EPS has increased to Rs. 3.83 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2017.

Allcargo shares closed at 101.15 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.26% returns over the last 6 months and -47.45% over the last 12 months.