172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|allcargo-logistics-pat-dips-13-to-rs-58-crore-in-september-quarter-6084691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Allcargo Logistics PAT dips 13% to Rs 58 crore in September quarter

The logistics firm had clocked a PAT of Rs 66.84 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Allcargo Logistics on Friday reported a 13.24 percent dip in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 58 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The logistics firm had clocked a PAT of Rs 66.84 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during July-September 2020 increased to Rs 2,351.59 crore, from Rs 1,883.98 crore in the year-ago period.

Close

Total expenses also rose to Rs 2,283.69 crore, compared with Rs 1,808.48 crore a year ago.

Allcargo operates primarily in four segments — multimodal transport operations, container freight stations operations/inland container depot operations, project and engineering solutions, and logistics park.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #Allcargo Logistics #Business #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.