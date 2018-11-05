Allcargo Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,737.26 crore, Up 12.28% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,737.26 1,624.99 1,547.24 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,737.26 1,624.99 1,547.24 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 262.73 252.89 227.56 Depreciation 40.32 39.68 39.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,349.63 1,270.03 1,214.96 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.58 62.39 64.94 Other Income 5.39 5.10 5.07 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.97 67.49 70.01 Interest 8.46 7.88 7.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 81.51 59.61 62.93 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 81.51 59.61 62.93 Tax 19.91 8.58 0.63 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.60 51.03 62.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.60 51.03 62.30 Minority Interest -1.04 -1.24 -1.37 Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.25 3.30 2.87 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 61.80 53.09 63.80 Equity Share Capital 49.14 49.14 49.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.52 2.16 2.60 Diluted EPS 2.52 2.16 2.60 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.52 2.16 2.60 Diluted EPS 2.52 2.16 2.60 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited