Allcargo Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,775.92 crore, up 72.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,775.92 crore in March 2022 up 72.45% from Rs. 3,349.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.85 crore in March 2022 up 359.6% from Rs. 53.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 442.14 crore in March 2022 up 116.96% from Rs. 203.79 crore in March 2021.

Allcargo EPS has increased to Rs. 10.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.19 in March 2021.

Allcargo shares closed at 295.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.59% returns over the last 6 months and 126.34% over the last 12 months.