Allcargo Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,775.92 crore, up 72.45% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Allcargo Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,775.92 crore in March 2022 up 72.45% from Rs. 3,349.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.85 crore in March 2022 up 359.6% from Rs. 53.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 442.14 crore in March 2022 up 116.96% from Rs. 203.79 crore in March 2021.

Allcargo EPS has increased to Rs. 10.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.19 in March 2021.

Allcargo shares closed at 295.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.59% returns over the last 6 months and 126.34% over the last 12 months.

Allcargo Logistics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,775.92 5,869.05 3,349.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,775.92 5,869.05 3,349.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.00 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 453.36 457.45 365.86
Depreciation 93.52 87.53 85.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,892.15 4,907.02 2,790.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 337.89 417.05 107.53
Other Income 10.73 16.46 10.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 348.62 433.51 118.29
Interest 30.16 24.78 31.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 318.46 408.73 86.32
Exceptional Items -23.07 -- -81.18
P/L Before Tax 295.39 408.73 5.14
Tax 72.97 83.94 9.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 222.42 324.79 -4.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 222.42 324.79 -4.47
Minority Interest 6.33 -21.18 47.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates 18.10 30.07 10.38
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 246.85 333.68 53.71
Equity Share Capital 49.14 49.14 49.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.05 13.58 2.19
Diluted EPS 10.05 13.58 2.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.05 13.58 2.19
Diluted EPS 10.05 13.58 2.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 03:14 pm
