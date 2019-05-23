Allcargo Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,727.31 crore, up 12.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,727.31 crore in March 2019 up 12.43% from Rs. 1,536.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.35 crore in March 2019 up 509.92% from Rs. 13.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.94 crore in March 2019 up 32.01% from Rs. 89.34 crore in March 2018.

Allcargo EPS has increased to Rs. 3.23 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2018.

Allcargo shares closed at 105.70 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.14% returns over the last 6 months and -12.93% over the last 12 months.