 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Allcargo Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,674.89 crore, up 64.53% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Allcargo Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,674.89 crore in June 2022 up 64.53% from Rs. 3,449.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 264.83 crore in June 2022 up 125.96% from Rs. 117.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 456.07 crore in June 2022 up 100.62% from Rs. 227.33 crore in June 2021.

Allcargo EPS has increased to Rs. 10.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in June 2021.

Allcargo shares closed at 302.20 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.57% returns over the last 6 months and 50.46% over the last 12 months.

Allcargo Logistics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,674.89 5,775.92 3,449.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,674.89 5,775.92 3,449.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.08 -1.00 0.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 468.47 453.36 359.62
Depreciation 89.23 93.52 74.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,770.88 4,892.15 2,871.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 345.23 337.89 143.34
Other Income 21.61 10.73 9.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 366.84 348.62 153.23
Interest 28.90 30.16 28.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 337.94 318.46 125.14
Exceptional Items 32.01 -23.07 44.79
P/L Before Tax 369.95 295.39 169.93
Tax 110.15 72.97 72.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 259.80 222.42 97.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 259.80 222.42 97.01
Minority Interest -15.40 6.33 11.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates 20.43 18.10 8.82
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 264.83 246.85 117.20
Equity Share Capital 49.14 49.14 49.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.78 10.05 4.77
Diluted EPS 10.78 10.05 4.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.78 10.05 4.77
Diluted EPS 10.78 10.05 4.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Allcargo #Allcargo Logistics #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.