English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Allcargo Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,674.89 crore, up 64.53% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Allcargo Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,674.89 crore in June 2022 up 64.53% from Rs. 3,449.25 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 264.83 crore in June 2022 up 125.96% from Rs. 117.20 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 456.07 crore in June 2022 up 100.62% from Rs. 227.33 crore in June 2021.

    Allcargo EPS has increased to Rs. 10.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in June 2021.

    Close

    Allcargo shares closed at 302.20 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.57% returns over the last 6 months and 50.46% over the last 12 months.

    Allcargo Logistics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,674.895,775.923,449.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,674.895,775.923,449.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.08-1.000.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost468.47453.36359.62
    Depreciation89.2393.5274.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,770.884,892.152,871.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax345.23337.89143.34
    Other Income21.6110.739.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax366.84348.62153.23
    Interest28.9030.1628.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax337.94318.46125.14
    Exceptional Items32.01-23.0744.79
    P/L Before Tax369.95295.39169.93
    Tax110.1572.9772.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities259.80222.4297.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period259.80222.4297.01
    Minority Interest-15.406.3311.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates20.4318.108.82
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates264.83246.85117.20
    Equity Share Capital49.1449.1449.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.7810.054.77
    Diluted EPS10.7810.054.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.7810.054.77
    Diluted EPS10.7810.054.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Allcargo #Allcargo Logistics #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.