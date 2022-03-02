Allcargo Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,869.05 crore, up 114.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,869.05 crore in December 2021 up 114.62% from Rs. 2,734.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.68 crore in December 2021 up 2276.64% from Rs. 14.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 521.04 crore in December 2021 up 223.45% from Rs. 161.09 crore in December 2020.

Allcargo EPS has increased to Rs. 13.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2020.

Allcargo shares closed at 322.95 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.72% returns over the last 6 months and 150.83% over the last 12 months.