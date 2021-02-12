Allcargo Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,734.68 crore, up 53.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,734.68 crore in December 2020 up 53.05% from Rs. 1,786.83 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.04 crore in December 2020 down 68.03% from Rs. 43.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.09 crore in December 2020 up 21.13% from Rs. 132.99 crore in December 2019.

Allcargo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.79 in December 2019.

Allcargo shares closed at 132.50 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.40% returns over the last 6 months and 19.32% over the last 12 months.