Allahabad Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,398.67 crore, up 3.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Allahabad Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,398.67 crore in December 2018 up 3.84% from Rs. 1346.91 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 732.81 crore in December 2018 up 42.01% from Rs. 1,263.79 crore in December 2017.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 768.97 crore in December 2018 down 16.61% from Rs. 922.17 crore in December 2017.
Allahabad Bank shares closed at 42.45 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.32% returns over the last 6 months and -29.89% over the last 12 months.
|
|Allahabad Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|2,742.63
|2,595.93
|2,869.02
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,354.01
|1,167.38
|1,068.95
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|100.47
|128.86
|242.94
|(d) Others
|31.14
|107.38
|62.92
|Other Income
|528.63
|411.17
|511.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|2,829.58
|2,849.05
|2,896.92
|Employees Cost
|684.31
|570.64
|492.35
|Other Expenses
|474.02
|457.06
|443.89
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|768.97
|533.97
|922.17
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,495.34
|2,356.04
|2,413.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-726.37
|-1,822.07
|-1,491.29
|Tax
|6.44
|0.64
|-227.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-732.81
|-1,822.71
|-1,263.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-732.81
|-1,822.71
|-1,263.79
|Equity Share Capital
|1,443.99
|1,054.78
|800.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|6,867.42
|6,867.42
|10,952.24
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|79.41
|71.81
|68.32
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.29
|-17.28
|-15.79
|Diluted EPS
|-5.29
|-17.28
|-15.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.29
|-17.28
|-15.79
|Diluted EPS
|-5.29
|-17.28
|-15.79
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|28,218.79
|27,236.19
|23,260.81
|ii) Net NPA
|10,865.26
|11,082.74
|13,646.52
|i) % of Gross NPA
|17.81
|17.53
|14.38
|ii) % of Net NPA
|7.70
|7.96
|8.97
|Return on Assets %
|-1.24
|-3.05
|-2.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited