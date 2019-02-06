Allahabad Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,398.67 crore, up 3.84% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,398.67 crore in December 2018 up 3.84% from Rs. 1346.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 732.81 crore in December 2018 up 42.01% from Rs. 1,263.79 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 768.97 crore in December 2018 down 16.61% from Rs. 922.17 crore in December 2017.

Allahabad Bank shares closed at 42.45 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.32% returns over the last 6 months and -29.89% over the last 12 months.