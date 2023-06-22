All indicators positive for Indian market but tread with caution, says Raamdeo Agarwal

Motilal Oswal Financial Services chairman and co-founder Raamdeo Agrawal.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services chairman and co-founder Raamdeo Agrawal has warned that while all indicators may be positive for the Indian market, excessive optimism should be approached with caution, stressing on the need for careful analysis in times of heightened positivity.

In an interview to Moneycontrol on June 22, Agrawal said he doesn’t focus on macroeconomic factors. He primarily pays attention to the numbers such as the performance of companies, capital expenditure trends and overall excitement in the market.

Current market conditions are at an all-time high and there is a consensus that banks are in good shape and willing to lend, while corporates are delivering positive results, he said. Despite high interest rates, personal consumption is growing rapidly and the demand for real estate remains strong.

Agrawal did acknowledge that when everything appears perfect, there may be doubts about whether the market has already priced in all the positive factors.

He said market participants to overestimate short-term outcomes while underestimating the potential of the Indian economy over the four or five 5 years or even 10. Long-term perspectives are more reliable, while caution is advised in times of excessive optimism, he reiterated.

India's equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty have surged over 10 percent each since April 2023, touching record high's recently. BSE midCap and smallcap indices have advanced over 20 percent each during the period.

The rally came amid expectations of prolonged pause from the Reserve Bank of India and improving macro-economic factors. The RBI in its two policy reviews of the FY24 has held the rates steady after a string of hikes.

Talking about sustainability of a 7 percent growth rate for the next three to four years, the market veteran said the global economy was not as strong as it was between 2003 and 2008 when it grew at 4-5 percent.

Despite a challenging global environment, India's achievement of a 6-7 percent growth rate is significant. It showcases India's strength as one of the fastest-growing economies, identifying controlled current account deficit, booming service exports and healthy currency reserves as “unique factors”.

Sustaining this growth will depend on the global economy. It will be a noteworthy accomplishment if India can stick to a growth rate of 6.5-7 percent while the global economy grows at 2.5-3.5 percent, Agarwal said.