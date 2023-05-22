All E Technolog Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.60 crore, up 18.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for All E Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.60 crore in March 2023 up 18.53% from Rs. 15.69 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2023 up 39.87% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2023 up 102.26% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2022.
All E Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2022.
All E Technolog shares closed at 114.50 on May 19, 2023 (NSE)
|All E Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.60
|17.77
|15.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.60
|17.77
|15.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.32
|3.77
|3.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.51
|9.85
|8.04
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.14
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.22
|1.39
|3.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.27
|2.62
|1.14
|Other Income
|1.94
|0.58
|0.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.21
|3.20
|2.05
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.21
|3.20
|2.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.21
|3.20
|2.05
|Tax
|1.04
|0.80
|0.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.17
|2.40
|1.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.21
|--
|0.34
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.96
|2.40
|2.11
|Equity Share Capital
|20.19
|20.19
|14.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|74.37
|32.04
|25.47
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.46
|1.55
|1.43
|Diluted EPS
|1.46
|1.55
|1.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.46
|1.55
|1.43
|Diluted EPS
|1.46
|1.55
|1.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited