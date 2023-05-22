English
    All E Technolog Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.60 crore, up 18.53% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for All E Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.60 crore in March 2023 up 18.53% from Rs. 15.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2023 up 39.87% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2023 up 102.26% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2022.

    All E Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2022.

    All E Technolog shares closed at 114.50 on May 19, 2023 (NSE)

    All E Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.6017.7715.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.6017.7715.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.323.773.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.519.858.04
    Depreciation0.260.140.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.221.393.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.272.621.14
    Other Income1.940.580.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.213.202.05
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.213.202.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.213.202.05
    Tax1.040.800.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.172.401.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.21--0.34
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.962.402.11
    Equity Share Capital20.1920.1914.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves74.3732.0425.47
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.551.43
    Diluted EPS1.461.551.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.551.43
    Diluted EPS1.461.551.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
