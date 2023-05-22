All E Technolog Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.60 crore, up 18.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.60 crore in March 2023 up 18.53% from Rs. 15.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2023 up 39.87% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2023 up 102.26% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2022.

All E Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2022.

All E Technolog shares closed at 114.50 on May 19, 2023 (NSE)