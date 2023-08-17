English
    All E Technolog Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.77 crore, up 14.55% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for All E Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 20.77 crore in June 2023 up 14.55% from Rs. 18.13 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2023 up 12.27% from Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2023 up 13.99% from Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2022.
    All E Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.38 in June 2022.All E Technolog shares closed at 117.80 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.19% returns over the last 6 months
    All E Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.7718.6018.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.7718.6018.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.274.325.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.218.518.02
    Depreciation0.230.260.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.553.220.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.512.273.10
    Other Income1.661.940.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.174.213.73
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.174.213.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.174.213.72
    Tax1.041.04-2.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.133.172.79
    Prior Year Adjustments-----1.99
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.21-1.99
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.132.962.79
    Equity Share Capital20.1920.1920.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves77.5274.37--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.551.461.38
    Diluted EPS1.551.46--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.551.461.38
    Diluted EPS1.551.46--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 17, 2023 04:33 pm

