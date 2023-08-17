All E Technolog Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.77 crore, up 14.55% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 20.77 18.60 18.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 20.77 18.60 18.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 6.27 4.32 5.93 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.21 8.51 8.02 Depreciation 0.23 0.26 0.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.55 3.22 0.94 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.51 2.27 3.10 Other Income 1.66 1.94 0.63 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.17 4.21 3.73 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.17 4.21 3.72 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 4.17 4.21 3.72 Tax 1.04 1.04 -2.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.13 3.17 2.79 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -1.99 Extra Ordinary Items -- -0.21 -1.99 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.13 2.96 2.79 Equity Share Capital 20.19 20.19 20.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 77.52 74.37 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.55 1.46 1.38 Diluted EPS 1.55 1.46 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.55 1.46 1.38 Diluted EPS 1.55 1.46 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited