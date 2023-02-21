All E Technolog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore, up 28.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for All E Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore in December 2022 up 28.41% from Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2022 up 91.53% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2022 up 24.16% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.
All E Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.72 in December 2021.
All E Technolog shares closed at 109.75 on February 20, 2023 (NSE)
|
|All E Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.77
|15.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.77
|15.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.77
|2.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.85
|9.89
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.39
|1.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.62
|1.50
|Other Income
|0.58
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.20
|1.99
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.20
|1.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.20
|1.99
|Tax
|0.80
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.40
|1.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.40
|1.54
|Equity Share Capital
|20.19
|15.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|32.04
|29.64
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.55
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|1.55
|1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.55
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|1.55
|1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited