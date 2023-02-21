All E Technolog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore, up 28.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore in December 2022 up 28.41% from Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2022 up 91.53% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2022 up 24.16% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.

All E Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.72 in December 2021.

All E Technolog shares closed at 109.75 on February 20, 2023 (NSE)