    All E Technolog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore, up 28.41% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for All E Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore in December 2022 up 28.41% from Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2022 up 91.53% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2022 up 24.16% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.

    All E Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.72 in December 2021.

    All E Technolog shares closed at 109.75 on February 20, 2023 (NSE)

    All E Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.7715.15
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations17.7715.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.772.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost9.859.89
    Depreciation0.140.14
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses1.391.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.621.50
    Other Income0.580.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.201.99
    Interest0.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.201.99
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax3.201.99
    Tax0.800.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.401.54
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.401.54
    Equity Share Capital20.1915.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves32.0429.64
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.551.01
    Diluted EPS1.551.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.551.01
    Diluted EPS1.551.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

