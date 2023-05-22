All E Technolog Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.77 crore, up 30.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for All E Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.77 crore in March 2023 up 30.64% from Rs. 18.20 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2023 up 35.09% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2023 up 58.7% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022.
All E Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.
|All E Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.77
|22.29
|18.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.77
|22.29
|18.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.31
|6.67
|7.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.77
|10.26
|7.48
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.14
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.15
|1.63
|1.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.28
|3.59
|1.56
|Other Income
|2.11
|0.53
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.39
|4.12
|2.02
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.39
|4.12
|2.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.39
|4.12
|2.02
|Tax
|1.07
|0.96
|0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.31
|3.16
|1.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.21
|0.23
|0.23
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.10
|3.39
|1.71
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.08
|3.39
|1.71
|Equity Share Capital
|20.19
|20.19
|4.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|80.39
|35.32
|38.77
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.52
|2.18
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|1.52
|2.18
|3.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.52
|2.18
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|1.52
|2.18
|3.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited