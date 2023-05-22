All E Technolog Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.77 crore, up 30.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.77 crore in March 2023 up 30.64% from Rs. 18.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2023 up 35.09% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2023 up 58.7% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022.

All E Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.