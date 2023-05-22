English
    All E Technolog Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.77 crore, up 30.64% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for All E Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.77 crore in March 2023 up 30.64% from Rs. 18.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2023 up 35.09% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2023 up 58.7% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022.

    All E Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.

    All E Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.7722.2918.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.7722.2918.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.316.677.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.7710.267.48
    Depreciation0.260.140.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.151.631.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.283.591.56
    Other Income2.110.530.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.394.122.02
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.394.122.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.394.122.02
    Tax1.070.960.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.313.161.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.210.230.23
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.103.391.71
    Minority Interest-0.02----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.083.391.71
    Equity Share Capital20.1920.194.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves80.3935.3238.77
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.522.183.71
    Diluted EPS1.522.183.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.522.183.71
    Diluted EPS1.522.183.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:52 am