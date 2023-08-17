English
    All E Technolog Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.03 crore, up 19.88% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for All E Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.03 crore in June 2023 up 19.88% from Rs. 22.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in June 2023 up 37.28% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2023 up 35.85% from Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2022.

    All E Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in June 2022.

    All E Technolog shares closed at 117.80 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.22% returns over the last 6 months

    All E Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.0323.7722.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.0323.7722.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.177.319.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.568.773.62
    Depreciation0.230.260.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.445.155.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.632.283.31
    Other Income1.712.110.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.344.393.97
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.344.393.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.344.393.96
    Tax1.291.071.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.053.312.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.210.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.053.102.92
    Minority Interest0.01-0.020.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.063.082.96
    Equity Share Capital20.1920.1920.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves84.4080.39--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.001.521.45
    Diluted EPS2.001.52--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.001.521.45
    Diluted EPS2.001.52--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 17, 2023 06:44 pm

