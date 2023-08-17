All E Technolog Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.03 crore, up 19.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.03 crore in June 2023 up 19.88% from Rs. 22.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in June 2023 up 37.28% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2023 up 35.85% from Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2022.

All E Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in June 2022.

All E Technolog shares closed at 117.80 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.22% returns over the last 6 months