All E Technolog Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore, up 22.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore in December 2022 up 22.56% from Rs. 18.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2022 up 98.01% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2022 up 95.41% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.