    All E Technolog Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore, up 22.56% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for All E Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore in December 2022 up 22.56% from Rs. 18.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2022 up 98.01% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2022 up 95.41% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

    All E Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in December 2021.

    All E Technolog shares closed at 109.75 on February 20, 2023 (NSE)

    All E Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.2919.07
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations22.2919.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.675.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost10.2610.33
    Depreciation0.140.14
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses1.631.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.592.29
    Other Income0.530.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.122.81
    Interest0.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.122.81
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax4.122.81
    Tax0.960.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.162.19
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items0.230.47
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.392.66
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.392.66
    Equity Share Capital20.1915.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves35.3232.16
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.181.73
    Diluted EPS2.181.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.181.73
    Diluted EPS2.181.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
