All E Technolog Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore, up 22.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for All E Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore in December 2022 up 22.56% from Rs. 18.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2022 up 98.01% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2022 up 95.41% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.
All E Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in December 2021.
All E Technolog shares closed at 109.75 on February 20, 2023 (NSE)
|All E Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.29
|19.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.29
|19.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.67
|5.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.26
|10.33
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.63
|1.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.59
|2.29
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.12
|2.81
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.12
|2.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.12
|2.81
|Tax
|0.96
|0.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.16
|2.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.23
|0.47
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.39
|2.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.39
|2.66
|Equity Share Capital
|20.19
|15.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|35.32
|32.16
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.18
|1.73
|Diluted EPS
|2.18
|1.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.18
|1.73
|Diluted EPS
|2.18
|1.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited