 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alkyl Amines Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 408.87 crore, up 17.26% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkyl Amines Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 408.87 crore in September 2022 up 17.26% from Rs. 348.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.41 crore in September 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 54.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.62 crore in September 2022 up 5% from Rs. 79.64 crore in September 2021.

Alkyl Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.59 in September 2021.

Alkyl Amines shares closed at 2,952.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.69% returns over the last 6 months and -10.27% over the last 12 months.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 408.87 473.48 348.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 408.87 473.48 348.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 196.30 221.85 188.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.05 10.46 1.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.17 26.86 22.15
Depreciation 11.17 11.77 7.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 95.06 98.48 61.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.12 104.06 67.76
Other Income 2.33 4.20 4.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.45 108.26 71.94
Interest 1.10 0.81 1.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.35 107.45 70.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 71.35 107.45 70.94
Tax 18.94 25.57 16.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.41 81.88 54.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.41 81.88 54.09
Equity Share Capital 10.22 10.22 10.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.26 16.03 10.59
Diluted EPS 10.24 16.00 10.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.26 16.03 10.59
Diluted EPS 10.24 16.00 10.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Alkyl Amines #Alkyl Amines Chemicals #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:31 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.