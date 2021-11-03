Alkyl Amines Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 348.69 crore, up 19.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 348.69 crore in September 2021 up 19.71% from Rs. 291.27 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.09 crore in September 2021 down 17.38% from Rs. 65.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.64 crore in September 2021 down 18.7% from Rs. 97.96 crore in September 2020.

Alkyl Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.59 in September 2021 from Rs. 32.08 in September 2020.

Alkyl Amines shares closed at 3,380.05 on November 02, 2021 (BSE)