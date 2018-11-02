Alkyl Amines Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 218.14 crore, up 57.95% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 218.14 crore in September 2018 up 57.95% from Rs. 138.11 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.42 crore in September 2018 up 97.26% from Rs. 13.39 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.05 crore in September 2018 up 96.97% from Rs. 25.41 crore in September 2017.

Alkyl Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 12.95 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.57 in September 2017.

Alkyl Amines shares closed at 657.15 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -2.94% returns over the last 6 months and 5.74% over the last 12 months.