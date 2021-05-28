Alkyl Amines Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 382.13 crore, up 62.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 382.13 crore in March 2021 up 62.77% from Rs. 234.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.60 crore in March 2021 up 88.18% from Rs. 49.21 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.81 crore in March 2021 up 92.04% from Rs. 70.20 crore in March 2020.

Alkyl Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 45.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 24.13 in March 2020.

Alkyl Amines shares closed at 3,860.45 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 140.92% returns over the last 6 months and 380.18% over the last 12 months.