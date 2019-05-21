Alkyl Amines Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 237.45 crore, up 36.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.45 crore in March 2019 up 36.41% from Rs. 174.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.55 crore in March 2019 down 24.65% from Rs. 23.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.98 crore in March 2019 down 1.87% from Rs. 40.74 crore in March 2018.

Alkyl Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.61 in March 2019 from Rs. 11.42 in March 2018.

Alkyl Amines shares closed at 832.85 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.97% returns over the last 6 months and 18.68% over the last 12 months.