you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alkyl Amines Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 237.45 crore, up 36.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkyl Amines Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 237.45 crore in March 2019 up 36.41% from Rs. 174.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.55 crore in March 2019 down 24.65% from Rs. 23.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.98 crore in March 2019 down 1.87% from Rs. 40.74 crore in March 2018.

Alkyl Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.61 in March 2019 from Rs. 11.42 in March 2018.

Alkyl Amines shares closed at 832.85 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.97% returns over the last 6 months and 18.68% over the last 12 months.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 237.45 212.67 174.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 237.45 212.67 174.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 135.97 124.59 94.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.75 -8.87 -4.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.65 13.54 11.15
Depreciation 6.46 5.70 3.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.71 44.84 32.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.91 32.88 36.41
Other Income 1.61 2.73 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.52 35.61 36.75
Interest 3.32 3.63 2.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.20 31.98 34.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.20 31.98 34.22
Tax 12.65 9.87 10.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.55 22.11 23.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.55 22.11 23.30
Equity Share Capital 10.20 10.20 10.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.61 10.84 11.42
Diluted EPS 8.58 10.84 11.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.61 10.84 11.42
Diluted EPS 8.58 10.84 11.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on May 21, 2019 02:47 pm

tags #Alkyl Amines #Alkyl Amines Chemicals #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results

