English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Alkyl Amines Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 409.79 crore, down 13.45% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkyl Amines Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 409.79 crore in June 2023 down 13.45% from Rs. 473.48 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.77 crore in June 2023 down 39.22% from Rs. 81.88 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.46 crore in June 2023 down 33.8% from Rs. 120.03 crore in June 2022.
    Alkyl Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.03 in June 2022.Alkyl Amines shares closed at 2,373.45 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.07% returns over the last 6 months and -22.67% over the last 12 months.
    Alkyl Amines Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations409.79411.67473.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations409.79411.67473.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials213.20231.26221.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.36-10.5410.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.1123.0126.86
    Depreciation12.1811.5911.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.1491.0198.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.8065.34104.06
    Other Income5.482.844.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.2868.18108.26
    Interest0.891.080.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.3967.10107.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax66.3967.10107.45
    Tax16.6218.4625.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.7748.6481.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.7748.6481.88
    Equity Share Capital10.2210.2210.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.749.5216.03
    Diluted EPS9.729.5116.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.749.5216.03
    Diluted EPS9.729.5116.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Alkyl Amines #Alkyl Amines Chemicals #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!