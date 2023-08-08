Alkyl Amines Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 409.79 crore, down 13.45% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 409.79 411.67 473.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 409.79 411.67 473.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 213.20 231.26 221.85 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.36 -10.54 10.46 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 25.11 23.01 26.86 Depreciation 12.18 11.59 11.77 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 84.14 91.01 98.48 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.80 65.34 104.06 Other Income 5.48 2.84 4.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.28 68.18 108.26 Interest 0.89 1.08 0.81 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.39 67.10 107.45 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 66.39 67.10 107.45 Tax 16.62 18.46 25.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.77 48.64 81.88 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.77 48.64 81.88 Equity Share Capital 10.22 10.22 10.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.74 9.52 16.03 Diluted EPS 9.72 9.51 16.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.74 9.52 16.03 Diluted EPS 9.72 9.51 16.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited