Alkyl Amines Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 473.48 crore, up 20.85% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkyl Amines Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 473.48 crore in June 2022 up 20.85% from Rs. 391.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.88 crore in June 2022 up 4.25% from Rs. 78.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.03 crore in June 2022 up 6.28% from Rs. 112.94 crore in June 2021.

Alkyl Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 16.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.39 in June 2021.

Alkyl Amines shares closed at 2,929.75 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.68% returns over the last 6 months and -33.62% over the last 12 months.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 473.48 425.64 391.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 473.48 425.64 391.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 221.85 253.14 212.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.46 -15.60 -12.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.86 20.20 24.62
Depreciation 11.77 11.60 7.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 98.48 94.34 56.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.06 61.96 103.16
Other Income 4.20 3.42 2.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.26 65.38 105.39
Interest 0.81 0.75 1.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 107.45 64.63 104.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 107.45 64.63 104.31
Tax 25.57 18.21 25.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 81.88 46.42 78.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 81.88 46.42 78.54
Equity Share Capital 10.22 10.21 10.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.03 9.09 15.39
Diluted EPS 16.00 9.07 15.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.03 9.09 15.39
Diluted EPS 16.00 9.07 15.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
