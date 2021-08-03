Alkyl Amines Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 391.81 crore, up 59.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.81 crore in June 2021 up 59.82% from Rs. 245.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.54 crore in June 2021 up 48.8% from Rs. 52.78 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.94 crore in June 2021 up 43.76% from Rs. 78.56 crore in June 2020.

Alkyl Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 25.88 in June 2020.

Alkyl Amines shares closed at 4,413.90 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 119.83% returns over the last 6 months and 379.73% over the last 12 months.