you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alkyl Amines Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 245.15 crore, down 7.92% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkyl Amines Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 245.15 crore in June 2020 down 7.92% from Rs. 266.23 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.78 crore in June 2020 up 50.4% from Rs. 35.09 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.56 crore in June 2020 up 29.87% from Rs. 60.49 crore in June 2019.

Alkyl Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 25.88 in June 2020 from Rs. 17.21 in June 2019.

Alkyl Amines shares closed at 2,824.75 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 82.52% returns over the last 6 months and 265.95% over the last 12 months.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations245.15234.77266.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations245.15234.77266.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials107.93110.54136.50
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.20-2.6410.61
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.9216.9616.69
Depreciation7.027.206.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses39.7242.3243.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.3660.3852.76
Other Income1.182.621.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.5463.0054.09
Interest1.921.893.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.6261.1150.45
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax69.6261.1150.45
Tax16.8411.9015.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.7849.2135.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.7849.2135.09
Equity Share Capital10.2010.2010.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.8824.1317.21
Diluted EPS25.8124.0617.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.8824.1317.21
Diluted EPS25.8124.0617.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm

tags #Alkyl Amines #Alkyl Amines Chemicals #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results

