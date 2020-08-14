Alkyl Amines Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 245.15 crore, down 7.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.15 crore in June 2020 down 7.92% from Rs. 266.23 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.78 crore in June 2020 up 50.4% from Rs. 35.09 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.56 crore in June 2020 up 29.87% from Rs. 60.49 crore in June 2019.

Alkyl Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 25.88 in June 2020 from Rs. 17.21 in June 2019.

Alkyl Amines shares closed at 2,824.75 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 82.52% returns over the last 6 months and 265.95% over the last 12 months.