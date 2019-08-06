Alkyl Amines Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 266.23 crore, up 49.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 266.23 crore in June 2019 up 49.45% from Rs. 178.14 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.09 crore in June 2019 up 98.66% from Rs. 17.67 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.49 crore in June 2019 up 63.71% from Rs. 36.95 crore in June 2018.

Alkyl Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 17.21 in June 2019 from Rs. 8.66 in June 2018.

Alkyl Amines shares closed at 696.60 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.97% returns over the last 6 months and 6.95% over the last 12 months.