Alkyl Amines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 388.52 crore, up 3.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 388.52 crore in December 2022 up 3.15% from Rs. 376.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.70 crore in December 2022 down 0.39% from Rs. 45.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.06 crore in December 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 71.16 crore in December 2021.