Alkyl Amines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 388.52 crore, up 3.15% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 388.52 408.87 376.66 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 388.52 408.87 376.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 206.58 196.30 218.54 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.29 12.05 -10.13 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 23.60 24.17 21.16 Depreciation 10.65 11.17 7.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 96.92 95.06 80.50 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.06 70.12 58.69 Other Income 4.35 2.33 4.57 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.41 72.45 63.26 Interest 0.77 1.10 1.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.64 71.35 62.26 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 62.64 71.35 62.26 Tax 16.94 18.94 16.38 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.70 52.41 45.88 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.70 52.41 45.88 Equity Share Capital 10.22 10.22 10.21 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.94 10.26 8.98 Diluted EPS 8.93 10.24 8.97 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.94 10.26 8.98 Diluted EPS 8.93 10.24 8.97 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited