Alkyl Amines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 388.52 crore, up 3.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkyl Amines Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 388.52 crore in December 2022 up 3.15% from Rs. 376.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.70 crore in December 2022 down 0.39% from Rs. 45.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.06 crore in December 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 71.16 crore in December 2021.
Alkyl Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.98 in December 2021. Alkyl Amines shares closed at 2,618.40 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.48% returns over the last 6 months and -15.82% over the last 12 months.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations388.52408.87376.66
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations388.52408.87376.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials206.58196.30218.54
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.2912.05-10.13
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost23.6024.1721.16
Depreciation10.6511.177.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses96.9295.0680.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.0670.1258.69
Other Income4.352.334.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.4172.4563.26
Interest0.771.101.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.6471.3562.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax62.6471.3562.26
Tax16.9418.9416.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.7052.4145.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.7052.4145.88
Equity Share Capital10.2210.2210.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.9410.268.98
Diluted EPS8.9310.248.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.9410.268.98
Diluted EPS8.9310.248.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

