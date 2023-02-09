Alkyl Amines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 388.52 crore, up 3.15% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:41 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkyl Amines Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 388.52 crore in December 2022 up 3.15% from Rs. 376.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.70 crore in December 2022 down 0.39% from Rs. 45.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.06 crore in December 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 71.16 crore in December 2021.
Alkyl Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.98 in December 2021.
|Alkyl Amines shares closed at 2,618.40 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.48% returns over the last 6 months and -15.82% over the last 12 months.
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|388.52
|408.87
|376.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|388.52
|408.87
|376.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|206.58
|196.30
|218.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.29
|12.05
|-10.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.60
|24.17
|21.16
|Depreciation
|10.65
|11.17
|7.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|96.92
|95.06
|80.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|59.06
|70.12
|58.69
|Other Income
|4.35
|2.33
|4.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|63.41
|72.45
|63.26
|Interest
|0.77
|1.10
|1.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|62.64
|71.35
|62.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|62.64
|71.35
|62.26
|Tax
|16.94
|18.94
|16.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|45.70
|52.41
|45.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|45.70
|52.41
|45.88
|Equity Share Capital
|10.22
|10.22
|10.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.94
|10.26
|8.98
|Diluted EPS
|8.93
|10.24
|8.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.94
|10.26
|8.98
|Diluted EPS
|8.93
|10.24
|8.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited