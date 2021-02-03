Alkyl Amines Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 323.89 crore, up 26.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.89 crore in December 2020 up 26.07% from Rs. 256.91 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.49 crore in December 2020 up 9.6% from Rs. 77.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.75 crore in December 2020 up 66.91% from Rs. 74.74 crore in December 2019.

Alkyl Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 41.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 37.79 in December 2019.

Alkyl Amines shares closed at 5,149.20 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 123.86% returns over the last 6 months and 281.25% over the last 12 months.