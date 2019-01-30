Alkyl Amines Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 212.67 crore, up 38.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.67 crore in December 2018 up 38.88% from Rs. 153.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.11 crore in December 2018 up 47.45% from Rs. 14.99 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.31 crore in December 2018 up 48.76% from Rs. 27.77 crore in December 2017.

Alkyl Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 10.84 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.35 in December 2017.

Alkyl Amines shares closed at 730.70 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.56% returns over the last 6 months and -3.04% over the last 12 months.