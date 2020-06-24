Alkyl Amines Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 234.77 crore, down 1.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.77 crore in March 2020 down 1.13% from Rs. 237.45 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.21 crore in March 2020 up 174.79% from Rs. 17.91 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.20 crore in March 2020 up 75.59% from Rs. 39.98 crore in March 2019.

Alkyl Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 24.13 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Alkyl Amines shares closed at 2,171.20 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 103.38% returns over the last 6 months and 170.17% over the last 12 months.