Alkem Labs Q4 profit tanks 52% to Rs 66 cr but revenue grows 21%

Alkem Laboratories' March quarter consolidated profit fell sharply by 51.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 66.3 crore, impacted by weak operational performance and tax expenses.

Profit in corresponding quarter of last fiscal stood at Rs 137 crore, the company said.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 20.9 percent to Rs 1,513.2 crore compared to Rs 1,251.4 crore in March quarter 2017.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) slipped 23.8 percent to Rs 113.7 crore and margin contracted 440 basis points to 7.5 percent compared to same period last fiscal.

The pharma company has paid tax of Rs 14.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2018 against tax credit of Rs 0.9 crore March quarter 2017.

