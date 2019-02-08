Alkem Labs Q3 net profit rises 14% to Rs 205.45 cr

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Friday reported a 13.58 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 205.45 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 180.87 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alkem Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,925.03 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,741.19 crore for the same period a year ago.

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of the face value of 2 each, Alkem Laboratories said.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,893.50 per scrip on BSE, up 0.57 percent from its previous close.