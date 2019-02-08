App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 02:34 PM IST

Alkem Labs Q3 net profit rises 14% to Rs 205.45 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 180.87 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alkem Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Friday reported a 13.58 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 205.45 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.



Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,925.03 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,741.19 crore for the same period a year ago.

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of the face value of 2 each, Alkem Laboratories said.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,893.50 per scrip on BSE, up 0.57 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 02:32 pm

#Alkem Laboratories #BSE #earnings #Results

