App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alkem Labs Q2 profit drops 21% to Rs 260 cr on weak operating income

Alkem Labs said India sales in Q2 declined 6.2 percent to Rs 1,318.4 crore due to high base of Q2FY18 on account of GST led inventory restocking.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Alkem Laboratories' second quarter consolidated net profit degrew by 20.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 260.4 crore on weak operating income and tepid topline growth.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew by 3.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,918.9 crore due to decline in domestic business which contributed nearly 70 percent to total topline.

India sales in Q2 declined 6.2 percent to Rs 1,318.4 crore due to high base of Q2FY18 on account of GST led inventory restocking, but international business registered a whopping 32.5 percent on year growth at Rs 580.9 crore, the company said.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) slipped 20 percent to Rs 364.2 crore and margin contracted 550 bps to 19 percent compared to year-ago.

At 15:01 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,917.00, up Rs 14.80, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Alkem Laboratories #Results

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.