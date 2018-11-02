Alkem Labs Q2 profit drops 21% to Rs 260 cr on weak operating income

Alkem Laboratories' second quarter consolidated net profit degrew by 20.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 260.4 crore on weak operating income and tepid topline growth.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew by 3.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,918.9 crore due to decline in domestic business which contributed nearly 70 percent to total topline.

India sales in Q2 declined 6.2 percent to Rs 1,318.4 crore due to high base of Q2FY18 on account of GST led inventory restocking, but international business registered a whopping 32.5 percent on year growth at Rs 580.9 crore, the company said.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) slipped 20 percent to Rs 364.2 crore and margin contracted 550 bps to 19 percent compared to year-ago.

At 15:01 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,917.00, up Rs 14.80, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.