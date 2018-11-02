App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 04:54 PM IST

Alkem Lab Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,440.22 crore, down 8.15% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkem Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,440.22 crore in September 2018 down 8.15% from Rs. 1,568.02 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 238.30 crore in September 2018 down 27.95% from Rs. 330.76 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 327.08 crore in September 2018 down 29.32% from Rs. 462.76 crore in September 2017.

Alkem Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.93 in September 2018 from Rs. 27.66 in September 2017.

Alkem Lab shares closed at 1,899.05 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -6.15% returns over the last 6 months and 0.28% over the last 12 months.

Alkem Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,440.22 1,280.36 1,568.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,440.22 1,280.36 1,568.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 371.05 303.70 233.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 126.16 189.63 147.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 56.82 1.12 204.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 228.35 242.76 222.11
Depreciation 33.37 31.61 25.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 354.19 352.47 317.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 270.28 159.07 416.71
Other Income 23.43 8.97 20.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 293.71 168.04 437.01
Interest 8.94 10.42 11.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 284.77 157.62 425.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 284.77 157.62 425.71
Tax 46.47 28.13 94.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 238.30 129.49 330.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 238.30 129.49 330.76
Equity Share Capital 23.91 23.91 23.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.93 10.83 27.66
Diluted EPS 19.93 10.83 27.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.93 10.83 27.66
Diluted EPS 19.93 10.83 27.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 04:41 pm

tags #Alkem Lab #Alkem Laboratories #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

