Alkem Lab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,237.99 crore, up 11.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,237.99 crore in March 2023 up 11.55% from Rs. 2,006.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.79 crore in March 2023 up 231.41% from Rs. 76.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 408.59 crore in March 2023 up 60.91% from Rs. 253.92 crore in March 2022.

Alkem Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 21.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.43 in March 2022.

Alkem Lab shares closed at 3,326.30 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.84% returns over the last 6 months and 14.03% over the last 12 months.