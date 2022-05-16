 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alkem Lab Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,006.31 crore, up 4.63% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkem Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,006.31 crore in March 2022 up 4.63% from Rs. 1,917.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.88 crore in March 2022 down 78.81% from Rs. 362.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.92 crore in March 2022 down 45.41% from Rs. 465.18 crore in March 2021.

Alkem Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 30.34 in March 2021.

Alkem Lab shares closed at 2,905.75 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.04% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.

Alkem Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,006.31 2,180.84 1,917.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,006.31 2,180.84 1,917.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 766.00 733.19 576.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 245.89 269.46 207.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -114.87 -174.82 -20.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 330.68 340.08 290.96
Depreciation 55.01 58.43 49.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 578.92 540.67 446.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.68 413.83 367.03
Other Income 54.23 63.24 48.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 198.91 477.07 415.80
Interest 13.08 7.26 7.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 185.83 469.81 408.44
Exceptional Items -- -- -12.78
P/L Before Tax 185.83 469.81 395.66
Tax 108.95 32.72 32.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 76.88 437.09 362.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 76.88 437.09 362.74
Equity Share Capital 23.91 23.91 23.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.43 36.56 30.34
Diluted EPS 6.43 36.56 30.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.43 36.56 30.34
Diluted EPS 6.43 36.56 30.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
