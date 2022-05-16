Alkem Lab Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,006.31 crore, up 4.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,006.31 crore in March 2022 up 4.63% from Rs. 1,917.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.88 crore in March 2022 down 78.81% from Rs. 362.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.92 crore in March 2022 down 45.41% from Rs. 465.18 crore in March 2021.

Alkem Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 30.34 in March 2021.

Alkem Lab shares closed at 2,905.75 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.04% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.